Shaman Clan Could Recover Millions

Now comes the bombshell! The Supreme Court (OGH) partially overturned the convictions. And the forfeiture ruling also stands no ground: “In the Supreme Court’s view, there can be no blanket joint and several liability when it comes to the forfeiture of assets,” said attorney Philipp Wolm, who filed the appeal for annulment alongside his colleagues Nikolaus Rast and Alexander Prenner, expressing his satisfaction with the decision. According to the OGH, there must also be a temporal connection between the assets in question and the criminal offenses.