Automatic Draft

Rangnick emphasized that he hopes Alaba will find a club soon after his contract with Real Madrid expires. “Because one thing is clear: With every week he doesn’t play, with every month, it will take even longer afterward for him to really get back into the swing of things.” Alaba played his last match to date in the Euro Round of 32 against Spain (0–3) in early July; the day before, he had completed his last team training session. He hasn’t signed with a new club since then.