Ralf Rangnick’s ÖFB Roster for the Nations League

Rounding out the quartet of goalkeepers are World Cup goalkeeper Alexander Schlager—now only a backup at Bremen—and Florian Wiegele. Patrick Pentz is only on the standby list. The same applies to Alessandro Schöpf, another World Cup participant. In addition to Marko Arnautovic and Alaba—who have both retired from the ÖFB team—the current roster also lacks Dejan Ljubicic, who was added to the squad late in the tournament, as well as Michael Svoboda (knee problems) and Florian Grillitsch (adductor problems), as well as Marcel Sabitzer, who is taking a break from the national team at least until the end of the year. Forward Christoph Baumgartner remains unavailable due to injury.