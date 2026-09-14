Photo shows a heavily damaged Saudi pipeline

As early as 2019, the Houthis had attacked several pumping stations along the approximately 1,200-kilometer-long pipeline. But this time, the damage caused to one of the pumping stations is likely to be more severe, as evidenced by an image published on Sunday. Nearly the entire area is covered in jet-black soot, and collapsed buildings are visible. Other images show excavation work taking place near the facility. According to experts, this could indicate that repair work is already underway or that auxiliary pumps are being installed to restore proper pressure in the pipeline.