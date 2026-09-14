New E-Moped Rules
Driver Training as a “Bonus” for Food Delivery Drivers
Since e-mopeds will soon no longer be allowed on bike paths, the Ministry of Transportation plans to offer refresher courses—to ensure a smooth, accident-free transition. Safety will be the top priority going forward.
Things are about to get serious: Starting October 1, e-mopeds—which, as is well known, have been classified as bicycles until now—will officially become motor vehicles. This means no more riding on bike paths—riders will then have to use the roadway. License plates, registration, auto liability insurance, a driver’s license, a helmet, and regular inspections will automatically become mandatory.
“This will create greater safety for all road users. At the same time, it was important to us to give people enough time to adjust and to support them in making the switch to, for example, bicycles or e-bikes,” says Transportation Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ).
A vehicle that looks like a moped, rides like a moped, and weighs as much as a moped should not be classified as a bicycle—which is why fair rules are needed here.
Verkehrsminister Peter Hanke
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
The “treat” for companies
To ensure a smooth transition without accidents, Hanke is offering a “perks” package for food delivery drivers: Together with the delivery platforms Lieferando, foodora, and Wolt, the Ministry of Transportation is offering road safety training for food delivery riders through 2029—conducted by cycling schools, with registration beginning October 1. The platforms are promoting the voluntary courses and each contributing 50 euros.
According to its own statements , foodora is converting its entire fleet to bicycles and e-bikes and is investing a seven-figure sum to do so.
The fact that the rule is only taking effect now is intentional. While other parts of the amendment have been in effect since May, the section on e-mopeds was deliberately postponed until October. “We deliberately chose a later effective date so that no one would be faced with new requirements overnight,” adds Hanke.
Road Traffic and Motor Vehicle Act Amendment Complete
With the e-moped regulation, the major amendment to the Road Traffic and Motor Vehicle Act is now complete. As reported, municipalities have been able to designate traffic-calmed zones since May, and stricter regulations apply to e-scooters.
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