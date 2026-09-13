Win starting spots!
Run the “Krone” Marathon for a Taste of Delight
Run, enjoy, and experience the Blaufränkischland region at its best: On October 3, 2026, the Blaufränkischland Marathon in Deutschkreutz will enter its fifth edition. With the “Krone,” you can compete for free in this unique running event—and participants can also look forward to fine wine packages.
At the 5th Blaufränkischland Marathon, the focus isn’t solely on setting a personal best. Under the motto “Enjoyment and fun all the way,” this running adventure winds through the picturesque landscape of Central Burgenland. A total of 18 tasting stations at renowned wineries line the route—featuring wine tastings as well as savory and sweet regional delicacies.
Where Sport Meets Pleasure
Participants can choose from a 42-kilometer marathon, a 21-kilometer half-marathon, a 10.5-kilometer quarter-marathon, and a 5.7-kilometer eighth-marathon. The rule is: whether running or walking, everyone sets their own pace. The race begins on October 3 at Schulpark in Deutschkreutz, with participants starting in several waves.
There’s plenty to enjoy off the course as well. Live music, food trucks, and beverage stands create a lively atmosphere in the start and finish areas. Another special highlight of the event is the imaginative costumes worn by many participants. The most creative costumes will once again be awarded prizes this year, before everyone celebrates at the big After Run Party.
Run for Free with the “Krone”
For anyone who’s now eager to experience this extraordinary running event, there’s a chance to win a free spot. “Krone” is giving away:
- 10 starting spots for the marathon
- 8 starting spots for the half marathon
- 5 wine packages, each containing three bottles of wine
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 20 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered in the drawing.
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