No VAR because of a power outage? Horvath is furious

Coach Dietmar Kühbauer saw it similarly, at least as far as the game was concerned, saying: “We let ourselves down more than anything else; we made a lot of simple mistakes. That played right into Sturm’s hands. We were actually the better team, but that doesn’t mean you have to win. My team showed who plays the far better soccer. But at the end of the day, only the result counts, and you have to say that Sturm played better and capitalized on our mistakes.”