Bruckner Festival Linz
Maja Haderlap: Criticism of How AI Is Handled
Artificial intelligence (AI) is making a “subversive” intrusion into our lives, Maja Haderlap observed during the opening of the Brucknerfest in Linz. She called on Europe to pursue greater autonomy in the field of AI. Politicians also spoke, and even Andreas Babler had made the trip.
The opening ceremony of the International Brucknerfest is considered a major social highlight in Linz. The Upper Austrian Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Swedish conductor Kajsa Boström, provided the musical accompaniment. Baritone Rafael Fingerlos also wowed the audience. The program featured Bruckner, Swedish songs, and two world premieres—“Circus Maximus” by Thomas Doss and “Scherzo cantabile” by Guter Waldek. Standing ovations for the musical performance!
The Challenges of Our Time
This year, the keynote speaker was the multi-award-winning author Maja Haderlap. She delivered an impressive speech in which she provided a razor-sharp analysis of both our approach to climate change and our handling of artificial intelligence (AI).
AI Opens the Door to Anti-Democratic Forces
Not only would AI disrupt our political, cultural, and social lives in a revolutionary way, but our “faith in AI”—which only serves to empower large corporations—has, in fact, taken on the dimensions of an “Antichrist.” For social media and the sensationalist worship of AI as the solution to all problems “rob us of language and compassion.” Climate protection, too, has been blocked as a result.
She emphasized: “Europe has no reason to freeze in false awe; it must take control of technological decision-making in the most important areas of social organization so as not to become a political and commercial colony of individual, heavily armed oligarchic states.”
With these words, Haderlap found clear and compelling expressions that make the Brucknerfest—which has adopted the motto “Finally!”—a festival of national significance.
Europe has no reason to freeze in false awe; it must take control of its technological capacity to act.
Maja Haderlap
Politicians also had their say
Vice Chancellor and Minister of Culture Andreas Babler raved about Linz as a place where change has been successfully accomplished. He noted the presence of both the “steel mill” and the “Brucknerhaus.” But he also drew a connection to broader politics, arguing that action must finally be taken on issues such as climate change and AI.
“We politicians should aspire to set a course whose impact extends beyond our own time,” said the Vice Chancellor. “We must tackle this now. And if we don’t, we know it will be too late.”
No Cuts to Cultural Funding Under Stelzer
Governor Thomas Stelzer highlighted the “visionary power of culture” and its importance in building community. “Culture brings people together.” He also gave his assurance that, in the cultural sector, he would “continue to avoid cuts and austerity measures.”
Bruckner Festival with Franz Welser-Möst
Mayor Dietmar Prammer called for more optimism regarding the future of the city of Linz in the face of climate change. City Councilor for Culture Doris Lang-Mayrhofer highlighted the city as a thriving cultural hub.
The classical music festival runs through September 30. Nineteen events at the Brucknerhaus and other venues throughout the city of Linz are featured on the first program under the new artistic director, Norbert Trawöger. To conclude the festival, on October 11—the 130th anniversary of Bruckner’s death—Franz Welser-Möst and his Cleveland Orchestra will perform at the long-sold-out Brucknerhaus.
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