Maja Haderlap: Criticism of How AI Is Handled

AI Opens the Door to Anti-Democratic Forces

Not only would AI disrupt our political, cultural, and social lives in a revolutionary way, but our “faith in AI”—which only serves to empower large corporations—has, in fact, taken on the dimensions of an “Antichrist.” For social media and the sensationalist worship of AI as the solution to all problems “rob us of language and compassion.” Climate protection, too, has been blocked as a result.