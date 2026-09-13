Gladbach: Germans Bring Kühbauer into the Picture

Position Now Actually Open

Kühbauer does his job “with a certain maturity and a certain calm,” according to Hamann. “Don Didi” would be a good fit for Gladbach, which was already under considerable pressure earlier this week, Hamann said. A few days later, the coaching position there is indeed vacant. Following the 0–5 loss in Freiburg, Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski was forced to step down. The heavy defeat at the hands of the Europa League participant was Gladbach’s third in three games.