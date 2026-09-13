Open Coaching Position
Gladbach: Germans Bring Kühbauer into the Picture
Mönchengladbach and Didi Kühbauer—we’ve seen this (rumor-fueled) pairing in the media before. With thefiring of coach Eugen Polanski, the story has now taken on a new twist.
Horst Steffen. Christian Eichner. And a certain Dietmar Kühbauer. All are said to be promising candidates for the Gladbach coaching job. For example, German news giant NTV claims to have learned this.
Interestingly, less than a week ago, Sky expert Didi Hamann went out on a limb—and, via the Sky podcast, brought Didi Kühbauer into the mix at Gladbach.
Position Now Actually Open
Kühbauer does his job “with a certain maturity and a certain calm,” according to Hamann. “Don Didi” would be a good fit for Gladbach, which was already under considerable pressure earlier this week, Hamann said. A few days later, the coaching position there is indeed vacant. Following the 0–5 loss in Freiburg, Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski was forced to step down. The heavy defeat at the hands of the Europa League participant was Gladbach’s third in three games.
How realistic is the Kühbauer option? A relatively simple answer might be: He recently extended his contract with LASK and now has the opportunity to showcase himself with the Linz team in the Champions League—so, not at all. On the other hand, Kühbauer has never made a secret of his desire to try his hand abroad again—preferably in Germany—and to see what he’s capable of.
And what about HSV?
Well, it certainly seems interesting that Sky expert Hamann also sees him as a possible candidate for Hamburger SV. While there isn’t an immediate opening there, HSV is currently sitting at 0-2 after two Bundesliga matches, with a goal differential of 0-7. And today they’re playing away against RB Leipzig...
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