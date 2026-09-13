Tax Cut Halved: Consumers Save Very Little

Some people won’t save anything at all...

Overall, the savings for consumers are likely to be modest. And those who order a lot of packages may soon find they’re not saving anything at all. That’s because a package tax is intended to help finance the VAT reduction on basic foodstuffs. Starting in October, a fee of 2.40 euros (two euros before tax) per package will apply to all online retailers with annual sales exceeding 100 million euros. The bottom line is that some Austrians may actually have less money in their wallets.