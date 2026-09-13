Two Alpine Accidents
Female Climber Falls 20 Meters on the Traunstein
Two mountain accidents occurred on Saturday on the Traunstein: A female mountaineer fell 20 meters while descending via the Mair Alm and was seriously injured. And a climber was struck by a rock the size of a head on the southwest ridge.
A 44-year-old woman from Henndorf am Wallersee (Salzburg) and her 45-year-old husband were part of a four-person hiking group that undertook a mountain tour of the Traunstein from Friday into Saturday. After spending the night at the Traunsteinhaus, the hiking group climbed to the summit on Saturday morning and, after a short rest, began their descent via the Mair Alm trail. Both were rescued by a rescue helicopter using a rope and flown to the hospital.
Rescued by Helicopter
Around 11:25 a.m., the 44-year-old woman stumbled on the trail and fell approximately 20 meters down rocky terrain. She was able to grab hold of a branch and stop her fall before coming to rest on the trail, injured. Her husband initiated the rescue chain and administered first aid. The 44-year-old was subsequently rescued by the emergency medical helicopter crew using a rope and flown to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden with injuries of unspecified severity.
Accident on the Southwest Ridge
On Saturday, five Czech climbers tackled the multi-pitch climbing route “Südwestgrat” on the Traunstein, forming one three-person and one two-person rope team. Also on the climb, approximately one to two pitches below, was a German two-person rope team. At around 1:40 p.m., a 47-year-old Czech climber following behind caused a rockfall on the route when he accidentally dislodged a small rock with his foot. This rock, in turn, dislodged a rock about the size of a head.
German Climber Unable to Dodge the Rock
A German climber (47) was unable to get out of the way despite the Czech climber’s verbal warnings and was struck by the rock on his right upper arm and in the shoulder area. The German sustained injuries of an unspecified severity and was therefore unable to continue climbing. His partner administered first aid and initiated the rescue chain. The German rope team was rescued by the emergency medical helicopter using a rope, and the injured man was flown to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden.
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