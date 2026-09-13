Female Climber Falls 20 Meters on the Traunstein

A 44-year-old woman from Henndorf am Wallersee (Salzburg) and her 45-year-old husband were part of a four-person hiking group that undertook a mountain tour of the Traunstein from Friday into Saturday. After spending the night at the Traunsteinhaus, the hiking group climbed to the summit on Saturday morning and, after a short rest, began their descent via the Mair Alm trail. Both were rescued by a rescue helicopter using a rope and flown to the hospital.



Rescued by Helicopter

Around 11:25 a.m., the 44-year-old woman stumbled on the trail and fell approximately 20 meters down rocky terrain. She was able to grab hold of a branch and stop her fall before coming to rest on the trail, injured. Her husband initiated the rescue chain and administered first aid. The 44-year-old was subsequently rescued by the emergency medical helicopter crew using a rope and flown to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden with injuries of unspecified severity.



Accident on the Southwest Ridge

On Saturday, five Czech climbers tackled the multi-pitch climbing route “Südwestgrat” on the Traunstein, forming one three-person and one two-person rope team. Also on the climb, approximately one to two pitches below, was a German two-person rope team. At around 1:40 p.m., a 47-year-old Czech climber following behind caused a rockfall on the route when he accidentally dislodged a small rock with his foot. This rock, in turn, dislodged a rock about the size of a head.