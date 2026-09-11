Salzburg Misses Chance to Take the Lead in Ried

Konate’s Goal Wasn’t Enough for an Away Win

After the restart, the Innviertler nearly turned the game on its head, but Pape Sissoko shot over the bar from 13 meters with his weaker left foot (49'). On the other end, it was Vertessen twice more (51st, 54th) who lacked a cool finish. Shortly afterward, he was replaced by the Dane Jesper Lindström, who made his league debut in the 58th minute. Later, Damir Redzic and Konate entered the game. Immediately after Tabakovic missed a header, Konate scored with the outside of his foot following a lucky ball recovery by Lindström. It was Konate’s fourth goal of the season.