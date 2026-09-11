It’s official! Schöttel and the ÖFB are parting ways



Will No Longer Provide World Cup AnalysisSchöttel had still been on site during the World Cup in North America this past summer. His report on the tournament—which was scheduled for the meeting agenda and included the team’s elimination in the round of 32 against eventual World Champion Spain (0–3)—was brief; instead, the outgoing sports director once again commented at length on his overall work over the past few years, highlighting his successes in the process. This did nothing to change his dismissal—the decision was apparently passed with three abstentions but no dissenting votes.