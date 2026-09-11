Instead of reform
“Manipulative or incompetent”: Bowing to the ORF
The much-heralded Future Forum was supposed to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive ORF reform. What emerged, above all, was a wish list from Küniglberg. The deeply annoyed private media outlets were fobbed off with vague promises of cooperation.
Even leading up to the event, skepticism in the media industry was high. Can a two-day “Future Forum” with hundreds of participants truly lay the groundwork for a viable ORF reform? Following the presentation of the results, the sobering answer is: hardly.
As early as the first day, their representatives were already plotting a revolt. In protest against the forum’s agenda and direction, there was talk of staying away en masse on the second day. But the joint boycott fell apart. One by one, they returned on Friday after all. The pressure on the already severely battered media market is simply too great.
Fulfills Almost All of ORF’s WishesDuring the subsequent presentation, it became clear why there is so much anger: Almost everything that ORF Director General Ingrid Thurnher had demanded in the run-up to the forum is now reflected in the working groups’ findings.
In the future, the ORF should be allowed to produce content exclusively and primarily for the internet. The proposals also call for greater freedom across all digital channels, direct interaction with the audience, and dedicated offerings for young people. The ban on forums, which has been in place until now, is also set to be lifted. This should give the broadcaster significantly more leeway when it comes to online content.
The desired AI mandate is also included in the findings: It is to be enshrined in law and linked to shared data, infrastructure, marketing, and cooperation models. The discoverability of public service content is also to be enhanced, and the archiving regulations expanded. In short: The “digital liberation” Thurnher had hoped for was almost entirely endorsed by the forum.
The SPÖ, NEOS, and the Greens spoke out in favor of online-only offerings. While private media outlets fear losses in reach and revenue, politicians celebrated above all the “many ideas from the cooperation groups.” “It seems as though these are already concrete plans,” said one participant, describing the mood.
It is disconcerting to speak of a consensus when key solutions proposed by private media outlets have, in fact, been ignored throughout the entire process.
Philipp König, CEO von kronehit
Bild: kronehit
Private media are being fobbed off
Meanwhile, private providers are to be placated with a “cooperation obligation,” info-content sharing, a joint digital marketplace, and an AI alliance. Everything is supposed to be done together somehow in the future. From the private media’s perspective, this is almost a provocation given the already privileged position of the license-fee-funded ORF.
Behind the scenes, the frustration is immense. Take Kronehit CEO Philipp König, for example: “It’s disconcerting to speak of a consensus when key concerns and proposed solutions from the private media have effectively been ignored throughout the entire process,” says the experienced media executive, who did not attend today’s forum. His scathing assessment of the forum: “Manipulative or incompetent—I can choose whichever I like.”
“The ORF’s wishes are being catered to”
He warns above all of the consequences for the entire media market. “A responsible media policy must always keep the impact on the overall market in mind—otherwise, we weaken Austria as a business location,” warns König. It is “regrettable that only the ORF’s wishes were catered to here.” After all, true diversity of opinion can only be achieved through a healthy balance between the public broadcaster’s core mission and a strong private media sector.
For now, these are merely the results from discussion groups. Politicians will ultimately decide which of these provisions actually make it into the law. However, the Future Forum is intended to serve as the basis for the new law. For now, though, it has primarily shown who was able to get its way: the ORF.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.