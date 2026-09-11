€750,000 in Damages: How a Vienna Darknet Boss Was Caught

The trail led to the dark web

Then a name emerged: “Inko1.” Under this alias, one of the alleged ringleaders is said to have been active on the dark web. On the German platform “Crime Network,” he is said to have actively advertised counterfeit IDs—priced at around 600 euros each. The Austrian is also said to have specifically sought out couriers in Vienna there. Their task: to open bank accounts using the fake identities. Some of the completed bank accounts were then resold on the dark web.