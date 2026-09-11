Major Maritime Route
Strait Under Houthi Militia Control
According to a local government official, the Shiite Houthi rebels have seized strategically important locations in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, thereby taking control of the vital shipping lane. Saudi Arabia, which has been fighting the rebels in Yemen for years, is concerned and is now asking the U.S. for military aid. But Washington has refused; the U.S. leadership apparently does not want to get drawn into another armed conflict.
Boats carrying Houthi fighters have reached the island of Mayyun—also known as Perim (see map below)—the government official said on Friday. There were also reports of the capture of the coastal town of Dhubab, which, along with the island, is considered the key to the strait.
Saudis Attack Port City
Meanwhile, according to the Houthis, Saudi Arabia attacked the port city of Mocha on Friday. The “enemy” launched two attacks on the airport in Mocha, reported the Houthi television station al-Masirah. The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen had taken control of the strategically important city on the Red Sea the day before.
In light of recent events, the Saudi royal family is deeply concerned. According to a report by the news portal “Axios,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called U.S. President Donald Trump twice on Thursday and urged him to launch attacks against the Iran-backed militia. Trump, however, reportedly rejected the request. The U.S. government reportedly wants to focus on the conflict with Iran.
While the U.S. is also concerned about the escalating conflict and has expanded its support for Saudi Arabia, However, the Trump administration wants to avoid direct military involvement, “Axios” reports. For Saudi Arabia, the sea route through the Red Sea is particularly important as an alternative route for oil exports, since the Strait of Hormuz is largely blocked due to the war between the U.S. and Iran.
Pakistan Warns Iran Over Houthi Attacks
The Houthis entered the war on Iran’s side in March and imposed a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in July. In addition, fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has recently escalated again. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens several times in the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait in response to attacks by the militia.
Meanwhile, according to security sources in Islamabad, Pakistan has repeatedly called on Iran—in light of the escalating fighting in Yemen—to rein in the Houthis, who are allied with Tehran. During a recent visit to Tehran by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, he issued a warning to Iran, the German Press Agency learned from Pakistani intelligence sources. “You’ll have us to deal with,” Munir warned the leadership in Tehran should the Houthi rebels actually carry out plans to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea.
Iran Aims to Open a New Front in the Conflict with the U.S.
According to government and intelligence sources, the Houthis’ rapid advance along the coast is being directly orchestrated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The goal is to open a new front in the conflict with the U.S. Iran ordered the Houthis last week to intensify their attacks and promised financial aid, weapons, and advisers in return, said two Iranian insiders. Tehran, however, denies any military involvement.
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