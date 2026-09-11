Strait Under Houthi Militia Control

Iran Aims to Open a New Front in the Conflict with the U.S.

According to government and intelligence sources, the Houthis’ rapid advance along the coast is being directly orchestrated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The goal is to open a new front in the conflict with the U.S. Iran ordered the Houthis last week to intensify their attacks and promised financial aid, weapons, and advisers in return, said two Iranian insiders. Tehran, however, denies any military involvement.