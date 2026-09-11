Due to acts of vandalism
Sports Facility Now Open Only to Members
As of this week, use of the Peuerbach sports facility is restricted to members only. Following acts of vandalism, the Union felt compelled to take this step. “Only by working together can we keep our sports facility in good condition,” the Union urges.
“Unfortunately, in recent weeks there have been repeated problems at our sports facility regarding cleanliness, order, and vandalism,” reads a statement on the Union Peuerbach website, which continues: “Effective immediately, use of the sports facility is restricted exclusively to members of Union Peuerbach and to the youth players of SPG Peuerbach/Bruck/Michaelnbach.”
Security Cameras and Conversations
This rule also applies to the Fun Court located there. Additionally, visitors must leave the Fun Court by 8:00 p.m. Those in charge plan to monitor compliance using surveillance cameras and personal conversations. “The facility isn’t locked. That’s the wrong approach and not the point of this measure,” explains Johann Hinterleitner, president and head of the soccer section.
Instead, the goal going forward is to inform all non-members present on the grounds about the new rule through personal conversations. The officials did not take this step lightly. However, the situation had recently escalated.
Schools and kindergartens are not affected
“The litter lying around and the damage kept increasing until we said, ‘Enough is enough,’” says Hinterleitner. Schools and kindergartens are still permitted to use the facility during school and childcare hours. “We ask all visitors to treat the facility with care. Only by working together can we keep our sports facility in good condition,” the Union urges.
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