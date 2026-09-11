Upper Austria Wants to Take Full Control of Linz Airport

Purchase price not yet finalized

An agreement has now been reached: The State of Upper Austria will purchase the City of Linz’s 50-percent stake for 1.325 million euros. This corresponds to the midpoint of the range of liquidation values for the airport determined in a KPMG report—that is, the value if Flughafen Linz GmbH were to be dissolved and all its assets sold. However, the purchase price will not be paid out for the time being and may still change, as the airport is expected to require remediation of contaminated soil—once the costs for this are determined, the purchase price will be finalized.