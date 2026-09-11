City Refuses to Honor Lugner; Mausi Plans to Fight

Now his ex-wife, Christina “Mausi” Lugner, has also spoken out on the matter. “Richard built, invested, created jobs, entertained people, and repeatedly stood up for his city. He was brave enough to do things others would never have dared to do. Yes, he was sometimes loud, sometimes provocative, and certainly not always easy to get along with. But it’s precisely these kinds of personalities that a city misses when they’re no longer around,” says his ex-wife, visibly moved.