Because of “remarks”
City Refuses to Honor Lugner; Mausi Plans to Fight
The Vienna district of Döbling wanted to name a green space in the wine tavern village of Grinzing after architect Richard Lugner, who died in 2024, but the city is putting up a fight. Now his ex-wife is speaking out and refuses to back down.
It’s an unassuming area, the Grinzinger Anger, right in the heart of the wine tavern district. It was supposed to bear Richard Lugner’s name—as a park, square, or avenue. But that’s not going to happen. The city rejected the proposal, citing “homophobic and sexist statements,” according to a statement from City Hall. His widow, Simone Lugner, and his daughter, Jacqueline, sharply criticized the decision as an unfair political judgment of his life’s work.
Now his ex-wife, Christina “Mausi” Lugner, has also spoken out on the matter. “Richard built, invested, created jobs, entertained people, and repeatedly stood up for his city. He was brave enough to do things others would never have dared to do. Yes, he was sometimes loud, sometimes provocative, and certainly not always easy to get along with. But it’s precisely these kinds of personalities that a city misses when they’re no longer around,” says his ex-wife, visibly moved.
Richard was a Viennese institution and would have deserved this award. He loved this city, and Vienna gained so much from him.
Ex-Frau Christina „Mausi“ Lugner
Bild: Andreas Tischler
“No comment” was the response to a “Krone” inquiry from the office of Veronika Kaup Hasler, the city councilor responsible for culture. The subcommittee at City Hall stated only this much: The entrepreneur’s achievements should not be diminished. Nevertheless, “the factors that argue against a permanent honor would outweigh the others.” Among the reasons cited were his repeated homophobic remarks as well as certain public statements that are difficult to reconcile with the standards required for such a designation.
These include, for example, his comment about FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, to whom he essentially suggested that he go to the Ukrainian-Russian front so he could be shot there. Bizarre: The motion was passed in the Döbling District Council with the votes of the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, and Neos.
However, there is another location in Vienna that could be named after Lugner—for example, in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. There stands Lugner City, a massive shopping complex and arguably Lugner’s most important legacy. The office of District Chairman Dietmar Baurecht (SPÖ) dismissed the idea when asked by the “Krone”: “Nothing is currently planned.” However, Lugner City is already the district’s most prominent landmark and symbol. And: “We do not comment on decisions made by elected officials at City Hall.”
District Chairman Daniel Resch (ÖVP) has now announced in the *Krone* that he intends to honor the legendary developer in the district. Exactly how, however, remains to be seen. “Richard Lugner was a true Viennese original, a passionate Döbling resident through and through, and someone who shaped Vienna for decades. That’s why he deserves a place in our district’s history,” said the district chief. Resch now wants to hold talks with all political factions as soon as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.