LIVE: Bayern Still Goalless – Bodø/Glimt Puts Up a Fight

Musiala would ultimately break Bodø’s scoreless streak. The 23-year-old, who had been rested following two collapses in preseason matches in recent weeks, got a somewhat fortunate touch on the ball and placed his shot perfectly. Kane finally sealed the victory with a header off an Olise free kick. Laimer’s day on the field came to an end after 64 minutes. Davies scored the third goal with a thunderous strike from about 20 meters out, and Olise sealed the rout with an equally impressive brace. For the Norwegians, Odin Björtuft was shown a red card in the closing minutes (88th) for denying a goal.