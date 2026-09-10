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Settle the score once and for all

National Team Upheaval Over Former Salzburg Player!

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10.09.2026 13:41
Noah Okafor has caused quite a stir in Switzerland.
Noah Okafor has caused quite a stir in Switzerland.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Andreas Tröster, Screenshot/Instagram_noah.arinze)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

Commotion in Switzerland! Former Salzburg player Noah Okafor announced his retirement from the national soccer team on Instagram on Thursday. His statement is quite a bombshell—the 26-year-old levels some serious accusations and settles the score with national team coach Murat Yakin.  

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“These are the hardest words I’ve ever written in my career so far. After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from the Swiss national team until further notice,” Okafor writes on Instagram, and the phrase “until further notice” already suggests that this isn’t an entirely voluntary decision. 

The 26-year-old, who played for Red Bull Salzburg from 2020 to 2023, concludes: “I would have loved to continue playing for Switzerland in the future and give my all for our country. But under the current circumstances, I simply can’t do it anymore.” 

No Longer Wants to Play Under Yakin
The Leeds United forward acknowledges mistakes he himself made—but says these were addressed during a clarifying conversation. However, the “way” he was “treated” during the World Cup in North America deeply disappointed him, according to the Swiss player. 

Noah Okafor (right) in action for Leeds United.
Noah Okafor (right) in action for Leeds United.(Bild: AP/Annabel Lee-Ellis)

“Things happened that really affected me. Trust was broken. Promises weren’t kept. And when I was allowed to play against Algeria, even minor mistakes far from our goal were met with a reaction that really affected me,” Okafor reveals. 

Murat Yakin
Murat Yakin(Bild: AFP/ALEX GRIMM)

Ultimately, the former Salzburg player had given the matter a great deal of thought over the past few weeks and finally decided to retire from the national team. “I’ve decided for myself that I no longer want to play for the national team under the current coach,” the forward emphasizes. A statement that’s sure to cause quite a stir! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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