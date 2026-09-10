Settle the score once and for all
National Team Upheaval Over Former Salzburg Player!
Commotion in Switzerland! Former Salzburg player Noah Okafor announced his retirement from the national soccer team on Instagram on Thursday. His statement is quite a bombshell—the 26-year-old levels some serious accusations and settles the score with national team coach Murat Yakin.
“These are the hardest words I’ve ever written in my career so far. After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from the Swiss national team until further notice,” Okafor writes on Instagram, and the phrase “until further notice” already suggests that this isn’t an entirely voluntary decision.
The 26-year-old, who played for Red Bull Salzburg from 2020 to 2023, concludes: “I would have loved to continue playing for Switzerland in the future and give my all for our country. But under the current circumstances, I simply can’t do it anymore.”
No Longer Wants to Play Under Yakin
The Leeds United forward acknowledges mistakes he himself made—but says these were addressed during a clarifying conversation. However, the “way” he was “treated” during the World Cup in North America deeply disappointed him, according to the Swiss player.
“Things happened that really affected me. Trust was broken. Promises weren’t kept. And when I was allowed to play against Algeria, even minor mistakes far from our goal were met with a reaction that really affected me,” Okafor reveals.
Ultimately, the former Salzburg player had given the matter a great deal of thought over the past few weeks and finally decided to retire from the national team. “I’ve decided for myself that I no longer want to play for the national team under the current coach,” the forward emphasizes. A statement that’s sure to cause quite a stir!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.