Profiler After the Crime: “To Him, She Wasn’t a Human Being”



The victim—she must have been hurt time and time again. Why, then, did she never raise the alarm, seek help, or free herself from her husband?

That is precisely why he likely sedated his wife or got her drunk. Apparently, he wanted to prevent her from consciously perceiving the assaults, remembering them later, and recognizing who was inflicting these injuries on her. Presumably, she could not imagine that her own husband would be capable of such abuse. She may therefore have attributed any pain or injuries to other causes. It is difficult to recognize deliberate violence in something that lies beyond one’s own imagination and for which there are no memories.