Horror in Marchtrenk
Profiler After the Crime: “To Him, She Wasn’t a Human Being”
“Krone”: Ms. Staniek—how is it possible that a man is capable of inflicting such suffering on his wife?
Patricia Staniek: To the man in question, his wife was not a human being, but an object that he used for his abhorrent purposes.
At the same time, however, the defendant likely led—at least outwardly—a seemingly “normal” life with the victim.
The alleged perpetrator appears tohaveled a psychological double life in which he assumed two different roles. On the one hand, that of the unassuming husband; on the other, that of the tormentor. A role that allowed him to unleash the evil side within him. He exercised power and control over his wife, whom he evidently regarded as his property and whom he used as he pleased.
The man, who has since been arrested, crossed the most absurd boundaries. He ultimately even “rented out” his wife to other men. How did it come to this?
The path to this pointwas likely a long one. First, there was the fantasy, which eventually became reality. I assume that the defendant’s cruelty has escalated over the years.
First there was the fantasy, which eventually became reality. I assume that the accused has grown increasingly cruel over the years.
Die Profilerin über den mutmaßlichen Täter
The victim—she must have been hurt time and time again. Why, then, did she never raise the alarm, seek help, or free herself from her husband?
That is precisely why he likely sedated his wife or got her drunk. Apparently, he wanted to prevent her from consciously perceiving the assaults, remembering them later, and recognizing who was inflicting these injuries on her. Presumably, she could not imagine that her own husband would be capable of such abuse. She may therefore have attributed any pain or injuries to other causes. It is difficult to recognize deliberate violence in something that lies beyond one’s own imagination and for which there are no memories.
How terrifying must the accused’s background be—that he essentially turned into a monster?
As unusual as it may sound, his background is by no means necessarily marked by severe trauma or his own experiences of violence. People who inflict such violence on others were not necessarily victims themselves beforehand.
Content that glorifies violence and sexually explicit material is more readily available today. In people with a predisposition, it can intensify their fantasies.
Patricia Staniek über „Internet-Gefahren“
What, then, might be behind such behavior?
This cannot be diagnosed without a comprehensive psychiatric or sexological evaluation. However, such behavior does not necessarily stem from a personality disorder or another mental illness. If the allegations are confirmed, pronounced sadistic tendencies or a paraphilic disorder, among other things, could play a role. An unusual sexual preference is not automatically a sign of illness. The decisive factor is whether it causes psychological distress, leads to a loss of control, or harms other people and violates their boundaries and autonomy. Most people do not act on even problematic fantasies because moral inhibitions, empathy, and an awareness of the consequences set clear boundaries.
Nevertheless, it seems as though more and more people are crossing these boundaries...
Content that glorifies violence and is sexually extreme is more readily available today. For people with a predisposition, it can intensify fantasies, promote habituation, and encourage the search for increasingly extreme stimuli. However, this should not be interpreted as a simple cause-and-effect relationship: Consuming such content alone does not turn anyone into a perpetrator. What matters is whether a person controls their fantasies and respects the dignity, physical integrity, and consent of others.
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