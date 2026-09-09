Kickl’s “favorite station”: FPÖ sues ORF

Civil Lawsuit for Injunction

The Freedom Party is filing a civil lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ORF. The party and its parliamentary caucus are suing for defamation.

“Fierce debates over substance are part of politics. But when—as in this case—the sole aim is to damage the FPÖ’s reputation without presenting a single piece of evidence, then we cannot simply let this stand,” said FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker.