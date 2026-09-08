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Indulgence in Vienna

Win a 6-course dinner at Loca Casual Fine Dining

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08.09.2026 05:30
(Bild: Loca)
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Six courses, surprising creations, and the perfect pairing in your glass: On October 7, everything at Vienna’s Loca Casual Fine Dining will revolve around extraordinary indulgence. As part of the“Crémant Connection,” a special evening awaits food lovers—and with “Krone,” you can now win one of two exclusive dining experiences.

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Casual fine dining without a stuffy atmosphere—that’s what Loca, in the heart of Vienna, is all about. In the kitchen, high-quality Austrian ingredients meet Asian inspirations. Guests aren’t simply served a classic menu of their choice, but rather a Chef’s Choice tasting menu: the kitchen decides which creations will grace the plates that evening.

On Wednesday, October 7, this evening of culinary delights will feature an extra sparkling highlight. At the “Crémant Connection” from 5 to 7 p.m., you can sample all five Vollgut crémants. This will be accompanied by small samples from Loca’s new kitchen. The tasting is free, but registration is required. Starting at 7 p.m., the evening continues in the restaurant with dinner.

(Bild: Loca)
(Bild: Loca)

Six courses full of surprises 
During the casual fine dining that follows, the kitchen takes center stage. Guests can look forward to a 6-course Chef’s Choice menu, where surprises are an integral part of the concept. Distinct flavors, modern combinations, and both Asian and Austrian influences are designed to create a special culinary experience. And, of course, this evening wouldn’t be complete without the perfect accompaniment: depending on your preference, the dishes will be paired with Crémant, wine, or a non-alcoholic alternative.

Enter to Win 
For anyone who doesn’t want to miss out on this special evening of culinary delight, there’s now a chance to win a culinary prize. The “Krone” is giving away two exclusive dining experiences for October 7 at Loca in Vienna. Each prize includes: a 6-course casual fine-dining “Chef’s Choice” menu, including a pairing of Crémant, wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of September 28 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. 

Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Krone kocht” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! For more information, click here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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