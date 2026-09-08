Win a 6-course dinner at Loca Casual Fine Dining

Six courses full of surprises

During the casual fine dining that follows, the kitchen takes center stage. Guests can look forward to a 6-course Chef’s Choice menu, where surprises are an integral part of the concept. Distinct flavors, modern combinations, and both Asian and Austrian influences are designed to create a special culinary experience. And, of course, this evening wouldn’t be complete without the perfect accompaniment: depending on your preference, the dishes will be paired with Crémant, wine, or a non-alcoholic alternative.