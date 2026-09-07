Children as Victims
Two Mothers on Trial for Alleged Torture
Mouths washed out with soap, teeth knocked out: A harrowing trial before the Feldkirch Magistrate’s Court reveals the harrowing ordeal endured by several children. But at the outset, the two accused women deny any guilt, shift the blame onto each other—and speak of revenge.
The spoon is still hot from the boiling water. Then it strikes the bare backs of the three children—again and again. It is just one of many scenes from a childhood that, according to the indictment, should never have happened. In a particularly harrowing case that has been hearing before the Feldkirch Magistrates’ Court since Monday, two women from Vorarlberg face up to 15 years in prison.
Chronicle of Horror
The list of allegations is long and reads like a chronicle of horror: In one case, a girl is said to have had two teeth knocked out with a chain. In another, a door was allegedly slammed shut with a child’s fingers caught in it. On the first day of the trial, it became clear: there was no sign of a confession. One of the mothers maintains her complete innocence, while the other admits to some of the charges.
The 50-year-old primary defendant does, at least, admit to giving her daughters cold showers. “I just held the children. But it was my sister-in-law who always turned the water from warm to cold.” Furthermore, the early retiree insists: “There were arguments, there was yelling—but no violence was used.” During her questioning, she repeatedly slanders the 47-year-old second defendant. She claims the second defendant hit the children with a wooden spoon two or three times a month, leaving bruises. She also blames her for the incident involving the chain and the knocked-out teeth.
An act of revenge by the children?
She never intervened. “She said, ‘Don’t get involved—this is my business,’” explains the first defendant, who claims she was afraid of her sister-in-law. Her defense attorney speaks of years of dependency, of threats and beatings directed at his client. A “straightjacket” from which she could not escape. He demands an acquittal and suspects that the complaint filed by her own daughters was an act of revenge—the children are said to have been after the public housing apartment of the now-accused mother.
Regarding her parenting style, the 47-year-old second defendant remains consistent on the witness stand. “I was strict, but not violent.” Her parenting style, she explained, involved banning television and cell phones or imposing ground rules. However, she denied that the incident with the chain ever took place. That said, she admits to slapping her own daughter twice, but never the children of her sister-in-law.
Overwhelmed by Parenting After Her Husband’s Death
She describes her own suffering vividly and through tears: After her husband’s sudden death ten years ago, she was devastated and not a good mother. She was so preoccupied with herself that her hand would sometimes just slip. “But I never abused the children.” Furthermore, she says, she received support from child welfare services for several years following her husband’s death. “If anything had happened, it would have been reported immediately.”
To be continued on Thursday
Her defense attorney urges precision: Each individual allegation must be examined on its own merits; the difficult family situation must not be conflated with specific acts. Two women, two versions of a family in which deep human abysses are said to have opened up. And caught in the middle are children who, to this day, suffer from what is alleged to have happened behind closed doors. The trial continues on Thursday. Both defendants are presumed innocent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.