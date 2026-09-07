Two Mothers on Trial for Alleged Torture

An act of revenge by the children?

She never intervened. “She said, ‘Don’t get involved—this is my business,’” explains the first defendant, who claims she was afraid of her sister-in-law. Her defense attorney speaks of years of dependency, of threats and beatings directed at his client. A “straightjacket” from which she could not escape. He demands an acquittal and suspects that the complaint filed by her own daughters was an act of revenge—the children are said to have been after the public housing apartment of the now-accused mother.