Fan Knocked Player Down with a Punch: Game Abandoned!

The police are already investigating; in addition to the 32-year-old player, who is now missing a tooth, two other people were injured in the ensuing brawl. The opposing team, Wartberg—whom the idiotic fan apparently supported from the stands—is stunned: “We’ll discuss at the next board meeting what consequences we’ll impose on this fan. The police will press charges against him anyway. I feel sorry for both clubs and for our sport,” says Wartberg section head Friedrich Mitterhumer.