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Scandal at St. Marien

Fan Knocked Player Down with a Punch: Game Abandoned!

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07.09.2026 13:31
The situation escalated after a red card (stock image)
The situation escalated after a red card (stock image)(Bild: Günter Artinger)
Porträt von Jakob Feigl
Von Jakob Feigl

Things completely escalated after a red card in the lower division! St. Marien’s Dario Culjak was sent off for violent conduct and was just leaving the field when a fan stormed onto the field and knocked out one of his teeth! A scuffle ensued, leaving two others injured; police are investigating. 

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An unbelievable scene in the match between St. Marien and Wartberg in the 1st Division East! St. Marien’s Dario Culjak was sent off with a straight red card for an elbow strike in the 91st minute—but none of the 160 spectators, including referee Aladin Midzic, could believe what happened next!

“A fan ran onto the field and knocked the player—who was on his way to the locker room—to the ground with a punch. As a result, 40 fans stormed the field and a brawl broke out. I then called off the game—I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” the referee recounted. 

The police are already investigating; in addition to the 32-year-old player, who is now missing a tooth, two other people were injured in the ensuing brawl. The opposing team, Wartberg—whom the idiotic fan apparently supported from the stands—is stunned: “We’ll discuss at the next board meeting what consequences we’ll impose on this fan. The police will press charges against him anyway. I feel sorry for both clubs and for our sport,” says Wartberg section head Friedrich Mitterhumer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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