Time-Out Shared Apartment in Vienna
Waterbeds and Swings for Serious Offenders
Children under 14 who injure others with knives, commit rape, or repeatedly beat others to the point of requiring hospitalization are not allowed to go to prison. Vienna has created a “time-out” shared living space for them. The concept, which has now been made public, is surprising. It seems more like a wellness oasis than a facility designed to enforce discipline.
In Simmering, the so-called “time-out” shared housing facility for youth who “break the system” has recently opened. The first resident, a 13-year-old boy, left the facility as scheduled. Now the next youth is set to receive intensive care here.
The responsible department, MA11, published the concept for the shared living space on Monday—and it’s surprising. That’s because the entire facility sounds more like a wellness oasis than a place designed to discipline dangerous, high-risk offenders.
Relaxation and Body Awareness
Under the heading “Relaxation Activities,” it states verbatim: “There are to be a wide variety of activities here. In addition to reducing tension, these activities are intended to focus on body awareness and physical sensitivity. Furthermore, the activities are intended to serve as ‘emotional nourishment.’” Specifically, this so-called “emotional nourishment” is to be achieved through, among other things, a waterbed, a hanging chair, and a swing.
The building has two floors with a living area of 140 square meters. This includes: two rooms with a toilet and shower (for two adolescents), a kitchen with a dining area, and an office for the staff who are on site at all times.
Under the heading “Educational Considerations,” the document outlines what is to take place within these 140 square meters during the stay, which lasts several weeks. “The goal of this program is to stop or reduce destructive behavior patterns.” Another goal, it states, is to learn social skills under “low-stimulus and low-stress” conditions.
Confinement and Outings
To this end, a tiered model has been developed into which residents are placed—depending on their initial situation and therapeutic progress—ranging from a ban on leaving the building and allowing movement on the premises only when accompanied, to independent outings without supervision.
Sports are also planned, though it is not specified what kind. And the young people are to be cared for and treated at the facility by a child and adolescent psychiatrist, a psychologist, and a special education teacher. Cost: more than 900,000 euros per year!
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