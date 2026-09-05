All seven “young guys” had already been behind bars

Seven delinquent “kids”—all between the ages of 15 and 17—crowded into the dock at the Linz Regional Court on Friday. This place is anything but unfamiliar to the boys from Linz and Vienna: Every single one of the youths not only has multiple prior convictions but has also already spent several months in custody. With the exception of the oldest, they are all high school dropouts who have never worked a day in their lives. The sister of the main defendant was also charged—but she was not present.