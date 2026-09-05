Back in Court
All seven “young guys” had already been behind bars
The seven milk boys faced charges for numerous crimes at the Linz Regional Court. The main offense committed by the 15- to 17-year-olds: they had stolen cars from repair shops and garages “just for fun” and gone on joyrides with them. The verdicts were still pending on Friday.
Seven delinquent “kids”—all between the ages of 15 and 17—crowded into the dock at the Linz Regional Court on Friday. This place is anything but unfamiliar to the boys from Linz and Vienna: Every single one of the youths not only has multiple prior convictions but has also already spent several months in custody. With the exception of the oldest, they are all high school dropouts who have never worked a day in their lives. The sister of the main defendant was also charged—but she was not present.
Each with multiple prior convictions
Instead, they spent the whole day hanging out with their “bad friends”: “All I thought about was getting into trouble,” said one of the defendants. And that’s exactly what they did: Their prior convictions range from making dangerous threats to burglary and coercion to aggravated armed robbery.
Caused significant damage
On Friday, however, they were in court for a different crime—one that seems to be particularly popular right now: The defendants had been stealing cars in various groups—preferably from auto repair shops, where they stole the keys from safes on the exterior walls. Because these young hooligans, almost all of whom have an immigrant background, specifically targeted premium vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi—and in some cases abandoned the cars somewhere in a battered condition—the damage was correspondingly extensive.
Fully confessed, but . . .
Exactly how high the damage was had to be determined during the course of the trial. The prosecution had charged them with commercial aggravated theft—to which the “kids” largely confessed. However, they all denied intent to enrich themselves—they claimed they were aware that they could not have kept the vehicles. Instead, they said, it was all about the “thrill.” Sentences for the gang were still pending as of Friday, however.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.