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Struck in the Face

27-Year-Old Attacked for No Reason at a Folk Festival

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07.09.2026 08:00
The nightlife-goer was attacked while visiting the Wels Volksfest (stock photo).
The nightlife-goer was attacked while visiting the Wels Volksfest (stock photo).(Bild: LWmedia, Leonardo Ramirez)
Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Von Philipp Zimmermann

It was supposed to be a nice evening with friends, but it ended with a painful injury. A 27-year-old man visited the Wels Folk Festival in Upper Austria over the weekend but was attacked for no reason by a stranger as he entered the wine tasting area.

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“I was actually looking for friends, but all I found was a fist,” says a 27-year-old from Wilhering, already able to laugh about it the day after the incident at the Wels Folk Festival. The young man was out at the festival on Friday with his fiancée and other friends.

Struck with a fist
Around 2:15 a.m., he was walking from the wine village toward the wine tasting area. “A group came toward me and shoved me. When I turned around, I already had a fist in my face. The attack came completely out of the blue,” the injured man told the “Krone.”

The 27-year-old ended up with a bloody lip.
The 27-year-old ended up with a bloody lip.(Bild: zVg)

Fled after the attack
The group—reportedly people of foreign origin in their early to mid-twenties—ran away after the attack. “Fortunately, it’s just a cut and swelling on my lip. But for us, the evening was over after that,” the couple said. Paramedics treated the injuries on the spot. However, the victim chose not to file a police report.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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