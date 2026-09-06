All of Europe is watching Saxony-Anhalt with concern

A Deep Divide Between the Camps

The recent debate between the leading candidates demonstrated just how deep the divide between the camps is. Minister-President Sven Schulze and challenger Siegmund clashed fiercely over the future of the state. On the issue of employment, Siegmund focuses primarily on bringing back Germans who have emigrated, while Schulze makes it clear that key sectors such as nursing care would collapse without foreign skilled workers. On migration, the AfD demands drastic deportations at a rapid pace, while the CDU points to international agreements and existing laws. On the issue of finances, too, their positions are worlds apart: The AfD promises radical cuts in administration, but economic institutes are already warning of a billion-euro shortfall in the right-wing party’s platform.