Video Following Allegations of Match-Fixing
Babler: “Leave my dad out of this!”
A parliamentary inquiry by the FPÖ recently made headlines: According to the inquiry, the father of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was allegedly given priority for surgery. Following a statement from the hospital in question, the Vice Chancellor himself has now spoken out in a video message.
“Enough is enough: Leave my dad out of this!” Andreas Babler posted on Facebook on Friday evening. He said in the video that he would not allow what is currently “crossing the line” to happen.
Watch the video statement here:
“Just Fake News”
Over the past 24 hours, his father has reportedly received repeated calls from journalists asking him about his health and the allegation that he was given priority for surgery. “And all because of fake news being spread by politicians and the media to harm me. This is going too far,” says Babler.
Babler on the appointment: “Had nothing to do with it”
The SPÖ leader emphasizes that his father’s medical history—including his pain and illness—is nobody’s business. His father has worked his entire life and has been suffering from severe hip pain for quite some time. “That’s the only reason he got a surgery appointment—because he’s a patient suffering from pain. I had nothing to do with it. The hospital and doctors confirm that, too.” As the “Krone” reported, the Speising Orthopedic Hospital rejected the FPÖ’s claim.
At the end of the video, Andreas Babler calls on viewers for help: “Help me. Share this video. We have to draw a line here together.”
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