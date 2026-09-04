Babler: “Leave my dad out of this!”

Babler on the appointment: “Had nothing to do with it”

The SPÖ leader emphasizes that his father’s medical history—including his pain and illness—is nobody’s business. His father has worked his entire life and has been suffering from severe hip pain for quite some time. “That’s the only reason he got a surgery appointment—because he’s a patient suffering from pain. I had nothing to do with it. The hospital and doctors confirm that, too.” As the “Krone” reported, the Speising Orthopedic Hospital rejected the FPÖ’s claim.