A Setback for the Airport
Turkish Airline Cuts Vacation Flights to Linz
This is the latest setback for Linz Airport: Corendon Airlines will reduce its vacation flights to Upper Austria’s capital this coming summer. However, the airport plans to secure replacements through other tour operators.
This summer, charter flights will operate regularly from Linz to a total of 13 destinations. Three of these destinations are served by the Turkish airline Corendon Airlines—and these flights will be reduced in the upcoming summer schedule starting at the end of March 2027.
Specifically, this involves the following flights: Corendon Airlines currently flies twice a week to Hurghada, Egypt—the airline will completely discontinue this route next summer. The current four weekly flights to Antalya, Turkey, will be reduced to two or three flights. And next summer, one of the current three weekly flights to Heraklion, Greece, is expected to be discontinued.
“Strategic realignment” cited as reason
In an interview with the “Krone,” airport spokesperson Ingo Hagedorn cited a “strategic realignment” of the Turkish airline as the reason for the cutbacks (which the OÖN first reported). The reduction had been on the horizon, as Corendon had already canceled several routes from Linz in June of this year—at the time, the war in Iran was cited as the reason, as reported by the “Krone.”
Airport Plans to Replace Canceled Flights
Linz Airport plans to make up for the Turkish airline’s cancellations next summer. “There’s a new airline for Antalya—that’s already confirmed,” says Hagedorn. And talks with airlines are also underway for the other two destinations, Hurghada and Heraklion. In total, three new airlines could make up for the cancellations by Corendon—at least if Linz Airport’s plans work out. To what extent this will succeed, however, remains unclear. Hagedorn expects a decision in the coming weeks.
In any case, this is the latest setback for the airport, which is already in serious financial trouble. As previously reported, the Ryanair route from Linz to London will also be discontinued starting with the winter flight schedule at the end of October.
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