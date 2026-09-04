Turkish Airline Cuts Vacation Flights to Linz

Airport Plans to Replace Canceled Flights

Linz Airport plans to make up for the Turkish airline’s cancellations next summer. “There’s a new airline for Antalya—that’s already confirmed,” says Hagedorn. And talks with airlines are also underway for the other two destinations, Hurghada and Heraklion. In total, three new airlines could make up for the cancellations by Corendon—at least if Linz Airport’s plans work out. To what extent this will succeed, however, remains unclear. Hagedorn expects a decision in the coming weeks.