German Police Hunt for Signer of Confession Letter

The police believe there have been a total of three acts of sabotage since Tuesday: at the substations in Bergheim, Jänschwalde, and Dormagen. Suspicious objects were found at these locations (see graphic above). According to the police, the devices found near Dormagen closely resemble the launch mechanisms used in Bergheim to shoot cables across the overhead lines, thereby paralyzing several power plant units. According to information from “Bild,” timers and copper wires were attached to the launch mechanisms.