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Ministry Closes Asylum Shelter in Bad Kreuzen

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04.09.2026 10:34
The asylum facility in Bad Kreuzen has a long history.
The asylum facility in Bad Kreuzen has a long history.(Bild: fotokerschi.at)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

The federal government is closing the asylum shelter in Bad Kreuzen. The state government has confirmed reports by the “Krone” and cited the significant drop in asylum seeker numbers. Nearly 30 employees at the long-standing facility in the district of Perg are also affected.

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Bad Kreuz’s mayor, Manfred Nenning (ÖVP), has not yet received any official notification from the Ministry of the Interior. The “Krone” learned this morning that the closure is expected to become official today, Friday, or next week at the latest. 

The facility in the Perg district certainly has a long history. Refugees have been housed there since the 1950s. Since 2015, the site has served as a federal distribution center and thus played an important role, especially during the large-scale refugee influx.

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The number of people receiving basic assistance is at its lowest level in over 20 years.

Landesrat Christian Dörfel, ÖVP

The asylum center in Bad Kreuzen has a long tradition.
The asylum center in Bad Kreuzen has a long tradition.(Bild: fotokerschi.at)

The Ministry of the Interior in Vienna has been tight-lipped about official details regarding the closure, but confirmation has come from the state of Upper Austria. Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), the state councilor responsible for integration and social affairs, told the “Krone”: “The significant drop in asylum numbers shows that the measures put in place are working. The fact that the second-to-last federal shelter in Upper Austria can now be closed is the logical consequence of this development.”

Just under 30 employees are responsible for providing care to refugees in Bad Kreuzen.
Just under 30 employees are responsible for providing care to refugees in Bad Kreuzen.(Bild: fotokerschi.at)

The facility is operated by the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU), which is responsible for caring for asylum seekers on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior. According to information from the “Krone,” just under 30 employees are currently working at the site, in addition to external staff, such as security personnel. Reportedly, the employees will not be informed of the closure until next week. 

In addition to Bad Kreuzen, there is another federal facility in Upper Austria: Thalham in St. Georgen im Attergau. While Bad Kreuzen was long operated as the “Federal Support Center North” and, starting in 2015, as a distribution center, Thalham served as the “Western Initial Reception Center.” Asylum seekers were housed there during the admission process.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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