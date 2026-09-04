VW Overhaul: She’s Now Set to Cut 50,000 Jobs

By 2035, the Volkswagen Group will streamline its model lineup by about 50 percent and reduce the complexity of its product offerings by about 75 percent. The focus will be on the “most attractive vehicles.” The automaker also stated that it aims for “leaner management structures” and “shorter decision-making processes.” The portfolio of investments and businesses will be “consistently reduced based on their strategic and economic contribution to the core business.” It is to be streamlined by about one-third.