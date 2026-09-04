The Train
Experience the premiere of the new action film
Spies, assassins, and a luxury train that becomes a rolling battlefield: “The Train,” an internationally produced spy thriller with strong Austrian roots, hits theaters on September 24. Even before the official theatrical release, the “Krone” brings you up close to the film—and is giving away, among other prizes, two trips for two people each to the premiere in Prague, as well as numerous tickets to the Vienna premiere.
What begins as an elegant journey on one of Europe’s most extraordinary luxury trains evolves in “The Train” into a dangerous game between international intelligence agencies. At the center of it all is the legendary Majestic Imperator Train de Luxe. On board, Chinese MSS agents, British MI6 officers, a German profiler, and a dangerous Russian assassin cross paths—each with their own agenda, and hardly anyone can be trusted.
A luxury train becomes a battlefield
SAS Major Alex Stirling, played by Dennis Dewall, finds himself caught in the middle of this murky web. Stirling had actually intended only to accompany his daughter Olivia. But when several intelligence operations collide, the luxurious train ride turns into a mission full of intrigue, kidnappings, car chases, and high-octane action.
And “The Train” doesn’t just rely on action inside the train cars: it was filmed at international locations such as Malta, Bangkok, Tokyo, London, Budapest, Prague, and Vienna. Among other things, high-speed motorcycle chases through downtown Vienna provide a sense of familiarity for local viewers. Dennis Dewall also performed most of his own stunts.
The thriller made its international debut back in May: “The Train” was presented to an international industry audience at the Marché du Film in Cannes. The film drew particular attention there for its blend of classic spy thriller elements, modern geopolitical tensions, an international cast, and the extraordinary setting of the luxury train. Alongside Dewall, the cast includes Anouk Auer and Madalina Bellariu Ion, among others. Bellariu Ion plays Natalia Krug, a Russian assassin, and engages in physically intense confrontations with Alex Stirling.
Enter to Win
Even before “The Train” opens in Austrian theaters on September 24, the “Krone” is inviting its readers to attend the premiere. We’re giving away the following great prizes
- 2 trips for two people each to the premiere in Prague on September 30—including flights, hotel, and premiere tickets.
- 70 pairs of tickets to the Vienna premiere on September 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Millenniums-City Vienna, with 25 of those pairs also receiving popcorn and a drink for the premiere
- 5 pairs of tickets to the VIP get-together as part of the Vienna premiere on September 22, including tickets to the premiere!
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 11 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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