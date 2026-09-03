US Open: Yuri Rodionov Falls to Jakub Mensik

After successfully navigating three qualifying rounds, Rodionov had also added French serve specialist Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to his list of victims with a convincing 7-6(2), 6-0, 7-6(4) victory in his opening match. Against Mensik, however, he had to settle for partial success. In the first set, a break at 4–2 proved decisive, just as it did at the same point in the second set—but this time in favor of the ÖTV player. In the third set, Mensik secured the first break at 3–1; trailing 2–5, Rodionov managed to fend off three set points before finally succumbing on the fourth.