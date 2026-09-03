Despite winning a set
US Open: Yuri Rodionov Falls to Jakub Mensik
For Jurij Rodionov, the US Open is over after the second round. The Lower Austrian won a set against the 17th-seeded Czech Jakub Mensik on Thursday but ultimately lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 3-6. Felix Auger-Aliassime’s exit came as a bigger surprise.
After successfully navigating three qualifying rounds, Rodionov had also added French serve specialist Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to his list of victims with a convincing 7-6(2), 6-0, 7-6(4) victory in his opening match. Against Mensik, however, he had to settle for partial success. In the first set, a break at 4–2 proved decisive, just as it did at the same point in the second set—but this time in favor of the ÖTV player. In the third set, Mensik secured the first break at 3–1; trailing 2–5, Rodionov managed to fend off three set points before finally succumbing on the fourth.
Here are the match statistics:
A Birthday Gift for Mensik
Nevertheless, Austria’s No. 2 stayed in the game and kept the fourth set wide open. In the decisive moments, however, the favorite came out on top; a break to make it 5–3 proved decisive before Mensik served out the match. After 2 hours and 31 minutes, the US Open mixed doubles champion and French Open singles semifinalist converted his first match point, giving himself a nice present following his 21st birthday on Tuesday. Rodionov will see a slight improvement in his ranking from No. 143.
He will likely soon be Austria’s top player, especially since Sebastian Ofner is set to take another extended break. The Styrian, who was eliminated in the first qualifying round at the US Open, announced via Instagram that, following his planned appearance at a Challenger tournament in Seville, he will not be seen on the court again for an indefinite period. Once again, his injured heels—which have already undergone multiple surgeries—are causing him problems.
Felix Auger-Aliassime Already Out
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second round of the US Open marked the end of the road. The Canadian, seeded third in the hard-court Grand Slam tournament, lost to Russia’s Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 3-6, 2-6, 2-6 on Thursday at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Thus, a New York semifinalist from 2021 and 2025 lost to the 2022 US Open semifinalist. The main reason was the error-prone play of the 26-year-old, who is ranked fourth in the world.
US OPEN (Grand Slam, $108 million, hard court)
WOMEN – 2nd Round:
Amanda Anisimova (USA-10) – Lilli Tagger (AUT) 6–3, 3–6, 6–1
Anastasia Potapova (AUT-24) – Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (POL-8) – Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-3, 6-2
Naomi Osaka (JPN-13) – Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
3rd Round: Potapova – Anisimova
MEN – Second Round:
Jakub Mensik (CZE-17) – Yuri Rodionov (AUT) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS) – Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN-3) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (USA-9) – Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6–0, 6–1, 6–1
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