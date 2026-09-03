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Authorities intervened

Children were living in the midst of a drug and pornography quagmire

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03.09.2026 20:00
A married couple is alleged to have produced 25 kilograms of marijuana in the basement of their ...
A married couple is alleged to have produced 25 kilograms of marijuana in the basement of their home in the Braunau district and to have filmed pornography there as well.(Bild: AFP/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK)
Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Von Christoph Gantner

It’s unbelievable that four children had to grow up in such a quagmire of drugs and pornography in a small community in the Braunau district of Upper Austria. Law enforcement became aware of the children’s plight during a comprehensive investigation.

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In March, the Braunau Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the Bavarian border police about a cannabis plantation. In early April, investigators received the green light from the Ried District Attorney’s Office to conduct a search. In the home of a married couple—he is 44, she is 37—detectives found a highly professional cannabis plantation with 200 marijuana plants as well as approximately 1.6 kilograms of “weed,” synthetic drugs, and various bladed and edged weapons.

According to police, the couple had produced 25 kilograms of marijuana the previous year and sold 18 kilograms of it, along with another half kilogram of amphetamine, as well as crystal meth and cocaine, to a large number of subdealers or customers.

Children Removed Due to Imminent Danger
But that’s not all: In the basement, police also discovered a film studio used for porn shoots. Because the couple has two children, the Child and Youth Welfare Services of the Braunau District Administration were called in. Even while the house was still being searched, the two minor children had to be removed from the home due to imminent danger. The authorities also had to pick up two more children. They belong to another couple—he is 39, she is 33—who are alleged to have purchased kilograms of narcotics.

Full Confession
Investigators in Braunau also apprehended three men (ages 29, 31, and 32) and one woman (age 36) who are alleged to have delivered at least six kilograms of amphetamine, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, to the “drug den.” All those arrested made full confessions; five were remanded in custody. Four alleged victims of sexual abuse were identified.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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