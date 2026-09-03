Children were living in the midst of a drug and pornography quagmire

Children Removed Due to Imminent Danger

But that’s not all: In the basement, police also discovered a film studio used for porn shoots. Because the couple has two children, the Child and Youth Welfare Services of the Braunau District Administration were called in. Even while the house was still being searched, the two minor children had to be removed from the home due to imminent danger. The authorities also had to pick up two more children. They belong to another couple—he is 39, she is 33—who are alleged to have purchased kilograms of narcotics.