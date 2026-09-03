VW Supervisory Board Approves Cost-Cutting Measures

Four Plants Face an Uncertain Future

The future of several German plants also remains uncertain. According to the Executive Board, production is scheduled to wind down in Emden and Zwickau in 2031, at the commercial vehicle plant in Hannover in 2032, and at the Audi plant in Neckarsulm in 2034. The company stated on Thursday evening: “For the Emden, Zwickau, Hanover, and Neckarsulm sites, no competitive follow-on use can be guaranteed on a phased basis from 2031 through 2034.” “Alternative uses” for these plants are being “examined in parallel and as a supplement.” This plan has recently met with fierce opposition from politicians and employee representatives.