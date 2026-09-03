Against a top player
LIVE: Tagger Pulls Off a Sensational Win in the Second Set
The much-anticipated all-Austrian matchup in the third round of the US Open didn’t materialize. Although 18-year-old Lilli Tagger put up a strong fight on Thursday against last year’s finalist Amanda Anisimova, she ultimately fell short, losing 3-6, 6-3, 1-6.
Shortly before that, Anastasia Potapova had advanced to the second round for the second time in her career with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory over France’s Leolia Jeanjean. Now she faces Anisimova, ranked 10th in the world.
Here are the match statistics:
After her first-ever victory in a Grand Slam main draw, Tagger got off to a flying start in her second-round match, showing no sign of being overly intimidated by the American. She broke her opponent’s serve to love on the Grandstand court and easily took a 2–0 lead. Anisimova then found her rhythm, however, and turned the match around with a break to tie it at 2–2 and another to take a 5–3 lead.
Tagger Showed Great Strength After Falling Behind 0-2 in the Second Set
The favorite carried that momentum into the second set, quickly taking a 2-0 lead. Tagger, however, showed great fighting spirit and, down 1–2, earned a third break point thanks to a ball that grazed the frame and a lucky net cord, which she converted to tie the score at 2–2 after her opponent committed a double fault. Anisimova appeared frustrated, and Tagger capitalized on the momentum. With strong serves and powerful shots, she drove the American to despair, resulting in another break to make it 4–2. Shortly afterward, she served out the set 6–3.
Anisimova briefly left the court and subsequently lived up to her role as the favorite once again. A difference in quality suddenly became apparent; Tagger was at times powerless in her first match against a top-ten player. At least she was able to win another game to make it 1–5. After 2:01 hours, the loss in their first head-to-head match was sealed. Despite the defeat, Austria’s No. 2 is likely to move up slightly from her current ranking of 45th.
US OPEN (Grand Slam, $108 million, hard court)
WOMEN – 2nd Round:
Amanda Anisimova (USA-10) – Lilli Tagger (AUT) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Anastasia Potapova (AUT-24) – Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (POL-8) – Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6:3, 6:2
Naomi Osaka (JPN-13) – Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
3rd Round: Potapova – Anisimova
MEN – Second Round:
Karen Khachanov (RUS) – Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN-3) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
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