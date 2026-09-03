LIVE: Tagger Pulls Off a Sensational Win in the Second Set

Anisimova briefly left the court and subsequently lived up to her role as the favorite once again. A difference in quality suddenly became apparent; Tagger was at times powerless in her first match against a top-ten player. At least she was able to win another game to make it 1–5. After 2:01 hours, the loss in their first head-to-head match was sealed. Despite the defeat, Austria’s No. 2 is likely to move up slightly from her current ranking of 45th.