US Open: Potapova Fights Her Way Into the Next Round

As in the first and second sets, however, she suddenly began making numerous unforced errors again. Jeanjean returned a lot of balls and waited for her opponent to make mistakes, which paid off. She converted her third break point to tie the score at 2–2. Potapova, who had already let out a loud cry of frustration, threw her racket away in exasperation. But the Frenchwoman’s performance also remained very inconsistent, allowing Potapova to earn four break points at 3–3; she converted the last one when her opponent misjudged a ball on the line and let it go by. That was the turning point. Potapova played solidly again and, after 2 hours and 11 minutes, converted her first match point into another break.