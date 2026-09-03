Now a showdown with Tagger?
US Open: Potapova Fights Her Way Into the Next Round
Anastasia Potapova has advanced to the third round of the US Open for the fourth time in her career. The tournament’s No. 24 seed defeated France’s Leolia Jeanjean 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on Thursday, dropping the first set in the second round.
In the battle to reach the round of 16, she’ll face either Lilli Tagger or last year’s US Open finalist and world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova—who are currently playing each other—in a direct ÖTV showdown.
Potapova started off by building on her dominant performance in her opening 6-2, 6-2 victory over Latvian Darja Semenistaja, dropping just one point on her way to a 2-0 lead. The French player, ranked only 127th, shook off her initial slump, however, and broke back on her third chance to tie the score at 3–3. Potapova regained her lead with a break to make it 5–4 and didn’t let it slip away this time. With a bit of nervousness, the 25-year-old converted her third set point.
Erratic performance by the ÖTV player
However, she couldn’t really carry that momentum forward, and her play became increasingly error-prone. Jeanjean took a 4-2 lead with a winner and a break, effectively sealing the second set. After three “wild” errors on Potapova’s serve, Jeanjean converted her second set point to make it 6–2. Austria’s number one briefly left the court to regain her composure, and it paid off. Potapova suddenly stopped struggling with her game, played with the same intensity as at the start, and took a 2-0 lead.
Here are the match statistics:
As in the first and second sets, however, she suddenly began making numerous unforced errors again. Jeanjean returned a lot of balls and waited for her opponent to make mistakes, which paid off. She converted her third break point to tie the score at 2–2. Potapova, who had already let out a loud cry of frustration, threw her racket away in exasperation. But the Frenchwoman’s performance also remained very inconsistent, allowing Potapova to earn four break points at 3–3; she converted the last one when her opponent misjudged a ball on the line and let it go by. That was the turning point. Potapova played solidly again and, after 2 hours and 11 minutes, converted her first match point into another break.
The final stats showed 54 unforced errors (to 41) and 31 winners (to 12). Both players committed a total of nine double faults in their first-ever head-to-head match. If Potapova wants to reach the round of 16 for the second time since 2024, she will certainly need to step up her game in her next match. In 2025, Potapova’s run ended in the third round.
US OPEN (Grand Slam, $108 million, hard court)
WOMEN – 2nd Round:
Anastasia Potapova (AUT-24) – Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (POL-8) – Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-3, 6-2
Third Round:
Potapova – Winner of Lilli Tagger (AUT) vs. Amanda Anisimova (USA-10)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.