This Popular Car Brand Is Set to Disappear Soon

Increasing competition from Chinese automakers in Europe and the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump are putting VW CEO Oliver Blume under mounting pressure. Seat is now also likely to fall victim to the crisis triggered by these developments. The brand is set to be taken off the market by 2029 at the latest, writes “Wirtschaftswoche,” citing the corresponding executive board resolution. The VW supervisory board is scheduled to vote on this resolution on Friday.