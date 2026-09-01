Enter & Win
75 Years of Micky Maus Magazine—And Everyone’s Celebrating
Donald, Mickey, Scrooge, and the gang have been entertaining generations of comic fans—and now they have every reason to celebrate: “Micky Maus Magazin” is turning 75. To mark this major anniversary, the “Krone” is giving away 11 copies of the special anniversary issue.
On August 29, 1951, the first German-language issue of “Mickey Mouse Magazine” was published. What began back then has turned into a true success story: For 75 years now, the stories from Duckburg have been providing adventure, chaos, and plenty of laughs. Whether it’s the perpetually unlucky Donald Duck, the clever Mickey Mouse, or the richest duck in the world, Scrooge McDuck—the residents of Duckburg have long been cult favorites. For generations, the magazine has been an integral part of childhood for many and helped popularize comics in the German-speaking world.
A Grand Celebration for a Comic Legend
To mark its 75th anniversary, Egmont Ehapa is once again celebrating the magazine’s history in 2026 with numerous special publications. The centerpiece of the celebrations is the anniversary issue No. 19/2026, which was published on August 28 and celebrates this milestone birthday with special stories from Duckburg.
Win one of 11 anniversary issues now!
In honor of this major milestone, “Krone” readers can also look forward to a piece of comic history. We’re giving away one of eleven copies of the “Mickey Mouse” anniversary issue marking the 75th birthday. Whether you’re a longtime collector, a die-hard Duckburg fan, or part of the next generation of comic readers, this special issue is a must-have for any collection. Simply fill out the form below by 9:00 a.m. on September 9, and you’ll be entered in the drawing.
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