75 Years of Micky Maus Magazine—And Everyone’s Celebrating

On August 29, 1951, the first German-language issue of “Mickey Mouse Magazine” was published. What began back then has turned into a true success story: For 75 years now, the stories from Duckburg have been providing adventure, chaos, and plenty of laughs. Whether it’s the perpetually unlucky Donald Duck, the clever Mickey Mouse, or the richest duck in the world, Scrooge McDuck—the residents of Duckburg have long been cult favorites. For generations, the magazine has been an integral part of childhood for many and helped popularize comics in the German-speaking world.