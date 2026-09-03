From logistics provider TGW
Production Facility Worth 100 Million Euros Now Operational
Upper Austrian logistics equipment manufacturer TGW has fully commissioned its new production facility in Marchtrenk. According to the company, a total of 100 million euros was invested in the expansion of the production facilities and an additional warehouse.
Production had already begun at the end of July, and the final sections went into operation just a few days ago, as TGW CEO Henry Puhl has now stated. TGW aims to significantly increase its revenue in the coming years, in part through the new production facility at its corporate headquarters. “Our revenue target for 2030 remains at two billion euros,” said Puhl. In 2024/25, revenue stood at 1.07 billion euros.
In the past fiscal year, which ran through the end of June at TGW, the intralogistics company saw “low double-digit percentage growth” in both revenue and order intake. This puts the company on the right track toward its long-term goal. The operating profit (49.3 million euros in fiscal year 2024/25) has “stabilized solidly in absolute terms” compared to the previous year, Puhl indicated. The exact financial figures will be presented in October.
7,000 Employees Planned by 2030
Hundreds of new employees will be needed to support this growth. The plan is to employ 7,000 people by 2030. According to the company, there are currently around 4,600 employees worldwide, 2,600 of whom are based in Austria at the Marchtrenk and Wels locations. “We’re benefiting from somewhat struggling industries around us,” said Puhl regarding the challenge of finding these employees. Automation solutions are in demand due to a shortage of skilled workers. “There’s nothing that can’t be automated,” said Puhl, predicting a further decline in the number of warehouse workers.
High Export Ratio
TGW Logistics offers hardware and software solutions in the field of intralogistics, i.e., in-house logistics. The company focuses on the apparel, food, and industrial and consumer goods sectors. According to its own figures, TGW has around 20 customers in Austria, including the sports retailer network Intersport and the drugstore chain dm. However, with an export rate of 97 percent, the domestic market accounts for only a small portion of TGW’s business.
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