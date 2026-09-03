Production Facility Worth 100 Million Euros Now Operational

7,000 Employees Planned by 2030

Hundreds of new employees will be needed to support this growth. The plan is to employ 7,000 people by 2030. According to the company, there are currently around 4,600 employees worldwide, 2,600 of whom are based in Austria at the Marchtrenk and Wels locations. “We’re benefiting from somewhat struggling industries around us,” said Puhl regarding the challenge of finding these employees. Automation solutions are in demand due to a shortage of skilled workers. “There’s nothing that can’t be automated,” said Puhl, predicting a further decline in the number of warehouse workers.