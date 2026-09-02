Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs. SK Rapid!
Update on Matchday 4 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg hosts SK Rapid. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 3-0!
Here’s the LIVE SCORE TRACKER:
In this highly anticipated make-up match, Red Bull Salzburg is seeking revenge. The “Bulls” have suffered three 0-1 losses to Rapid in recent matches; today, they aim to erase that humiliation and topple the league leader after four rounds. With a win, Danny Röhl’s team—brimming with confidence—would also move ahead of the Viennese. “Compared to last season, we have some ground to make up at home against Rapid,” said Röhl, who, of course, has nothing to do with last season’s team anymore.
Salzburg is performing very differently in this still-young season; belief has returned. They’ve “earned their confidence through good results,” explained Röhl, noting that his team has “come a long way.” Apart from the draws against Pafos (1–1) and WAC (3–3), they’ve recorded nothing but wins and secured a spot in the Europa League. While Rapid let the international spot slip away in disappointing fashion, the Green-Whites have been unbeatable domestically so far. That’s why, on paper, the situation is clear to Röhl: “We’re the underdogs.”
His team faces “a major challenge” and the “next big test,” the German coach stated. A loss would widen the gap behind Rapid to five points, but Röhl didn’t want to talk about a must-win: “A draw is also an option.” For the 37-year-old, who may have to do without Damir Redzic (knee), this will be a reunion. As coach of Sheffield Wednesday, he faced Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup twice in England’s second division during the 2024–25 season—and secured two wins against Norwich City (2–0, 3–2), which was coached at the time by the Danish manager, who is the same age.
Amane Set to Leave Rapid, Nosa Dahl Stays
At Rapid, following the recent 3-1 victory over Sturm Graz, the focus has been on potential departures—which are intended to offset the lost European Cup revenue. Midfielder Romeo Amane is set to join RSC Anderlecht in Belgium for a reported six to seven million euros; all that remains is a medical exam. Sports director Markus Katzer announced this on Tuesday, also confirming the planned loan of attacking midfielder Tobias Gulliksen—to Kocaelispor in Turkey, according to media reports.
However, Petter Nosa Dahl—another player who has recently been the subject of rumors—will remain in Hütteldorf. “There was an official offer,” Katzer said, but it likely did not meet the green-and-whites’ expectations. “The fact is, he’ll be on the bus, he’ll play, and he won’t be making that transfer.” While Hoff Thorup did not explicitly call for a replacement for Amane, he did point out the need for “competition” within the roster: “We have to ensure that competition for playing time is as fierce as possible.”
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