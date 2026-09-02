LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs. SK Rapid!

His team faces “a major challenge” and the “next big test,” the German coach stated. A loss would widen the gap behind Rapid to five points, but Röhl didn’t want to talk about a must-win: “A draw is also an option.” For the 37-year-old, who may have to do without Damir Redzic (knee), this will be a reunion. As coach of Sheffield Wednesday, he faced Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup twice in England’s second division during the 2024–25 season—and secured two wins against Norwich City (2–0, 3–2), which was coached at the time by the Danish manager, who is the same age.