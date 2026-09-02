Just Eight Weeks After Her Wedding, Nadine Is a Widow

A fall from scaffolding had fatal consequences

On July 29, Karl was in Graz, working there as a painter on a construction job. The scaffolding he was standing on began to wobble; the man from Braunau fell backward 2.5 meters and struck the back of his head. “His skull was fractured from back to front. At first, he was in the neurological intensive care unit with a severe traumatic brain injury. As early as the second day, a doctor told me that he was brain dead. But then she checked again, and the areas of his brain were active once more. However, on the fourth day, he showed no pupillary response,” says Nadine.