kika/Leiner: Expert Report Supports Allegations of Flood-Related Scam

The WKStA states that the allegation of “systemic fraud” is therefore clearly substantiated. For this charge, so-called “conditional intent” is sufficient—in other words, even if the accused did not consciously intend to deceive customers, they would at least have accepted that as a consequence.

Already 4,700 Victims

There are now 4,700 victims who paid a deposit for their furniture but never received it. The total damages amount to 15 million euros. As a result, the St. Pölten Public Prosecutor’s Office transferred the case to the WKStA. And there is yet another charge against W. on the table: fraudulent bankruptcy.