Death in a Cell
Inmate’s Throat Slit: Shocking Details
Just one day after news broke of the femicide of a 29-year-old woman from Villach, Carinthia is once again on high alert for murder. This time at the Klagenfurt Correctional Facility. According to the “Krone,” a 19-year-old inmate had his throat slit. An autopsy has already been performed. An investigation is underway on suspicion of murder.
The attack took place early Tuesday morning. As was reported earlier in the afternoon, the autopsy revealed that the cuts to the neck were fatal. An investigation into the suspected murder is underway. “The weapon used was the blade of a disposable razor,” said Christian Pirker, spokesperson for the Klagenfurt District Attorney’s Office.
Shocking: The razor blade was legally present in the cell. There were no signs of a struggle, Pirker said. This could indicate that the 19-year-old was attacked while asleep and had no opportunity to defend himself. The prosecutor did not provide any further information regarding the time of death, possible witnesses, or the sequence of events established so far. When asked, Gottlieb Türk, the head of the State Criminal Police Office investigating the case, referred the matter to the Ministry of Justice, which has reserved the right to handle media relations in this case.
Fellow Inmate Considered a Prime Suspect
The emergency medical technician and the local police were on the scene on Tuesday, and the medical examiner had been notified. The 19-year-old was being held in the juvenile wing of the Klagenfurt Juvenile Detention Center.
The 19-year-old’s cellmate (17) is considered a prime suspect.
The panic button was apparently not activated
The victim was serving a prison sentence, while the suspect was in pretrial detention. Neither of them was in prison for the most serious violent crimes. As Christian Liebhauser-Karl, spokesperson for the Klagenfurt Regional Court, stated, the 17-year-old’s pretrial detention was originally imposed due to the risk of him committing further crimes and carrying them out, and had most recently been extended. He is accused of attempted arson and multiple counts of making dangerous threats.
It is unclear at this time how long they shared a cell and what transpired in the cell during the early morning hours. The emergency alarm button located there was apparently not activated. Prison guards discovered the 19-year-old’s lifeless body in the morning and raised the alarm.
Villach Attacker Is Not at Klagenfurt Prison
The Ministry of Justice confirmed that the suspect is not the Villach assailant—thus refuting circulating speculation. The Syrian national had intentionally stabbed a 14-year-old to death on February 15, 2025, and had been sentenced to life in prison for the crime. The 23-year-old, who is considered Austria’s most dangerous inmate, had since been transferred to the Stein Correctional Facility.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.