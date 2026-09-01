Inmate’s Throat Slit: Shocking Details

Shocking: The razor blade was legally present in the cell. There were no signs of a struggle, Pirker said. This could indicate that the 19-year-old was attacked while asleep and had no opportunity to defend himself. The prosecutor did not provide any further information regarding the time of death, possible witnesses, or the sequence of events established so far. When asked, Gottlieb Türk, the head of the State Criminal Police Office investigating the case, referred the matter to the Ministry of Justice, which has reserved the right to handle media relations in this case.