BH gave the green light
Automatic Draft
Just under two years ago, the Perg District Administration approved the construction of a large ground-mounted photovoltaic plant in Mitterkirchen. The Environmental Ombudsman’s Office filed an appeal against the District Administration’s decision. The State Administrative Court has now overturned the approval for the project in Machland.
The Environmental Ombudsman’s Office achieved a victory before the Provincial Administrative Court. It challenged a decision by the Perg District Office authorizing the construction of a large PV plant by an energy company in Mitterkirchen: “I’m generally in favor of PV plants, but not at any cost and not when there are alternatives,” says environmental attorney Martin Donat with a sigh of relief.
Construction in an Orchid Habitat
The solar panels were to have been installed in the middle of an orchid habitat. “Ninety percent of it has already disappeared,” explains Donat. The Provincial Administrative Court, which has now revoked the permit under nature conservation law, shares this view: “The meadow area in question is of particularly high conservation importance due to its biodiversity and its status as part of a now-rare, extensive area of nutrient-poor meadows. The project would have significantly altered the site conditions for the plant and animal species adapted to it and would have further reduced the already declining population of nutrient-poor meadows in Upper Austria.” The energy company can file an extraordinary appeal against this decision with the Administrative Court (VwGH).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.