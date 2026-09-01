Automatic Draft

Construction in an Orchid Habitat

The solar panels were to have been installed in the middle of an orchid habitat. “Ninety percent of it has already disappeared,” explains Donat. The Provincial Administrative Court, which has now revoked the permit under nature conservation law, shares this view: “The meadow area in question is of particularly high conservation importance due to its biodiversity and its status as part of a now-rare, extensive area of nutrient-poor meadows. The project would have significantly altered the site conditions for the plant and animal species adapted to it and would have further reduced the already declining population of nutrient-poor meadows in Upper Austria.” The energy company can file an extraordinary appeal against this decision with the Administrative Court (VwGH).