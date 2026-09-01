E-scooter rider crashed into a police car while fleeing

Brakes did not work

The boy committed several traffic violations and rode recklessly against the one-way traffic flow toward the city center. The patrol car was able to pass the e-scooter rider, who was traveling on the sidewalk, and brought the car to a stop on the roadway to signal the e-scooter rider to stop once again. Due to a malfunctioning brake system, the 15-year-old crashed into the rear of the patrol car, and the impact sent him and his scooter skidding into a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged.