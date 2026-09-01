15-year-old boy
E-scooter rider crashed into a police car while fleeing
A 15-year-old Afghan boy in Wels clearly wasn’t in the mood for a police stop. The young boy fled from the officers on his e-scooter, riding against the flow of traffic on a one-way street. Because his brakes weren’t working, he crashed into the rear of a police car at the end of his escape.
A police patrol noticed an e-scooter rider on Linzer Straße in Wels at 7:34 p.m. on Monday. The rider, a 15-year-old Afghan national from Wels, pretended to stop after being signaled to do so but then fled the scene, even though a police officer was already outside the patrol car.
Brakes did not work
The boy committed several traffic violations and rode recklessly against the one-way traffic flow toward the city center. The patrol car was able to pass the e-scooter rider, who was traveling on the sidewalk, and brought the car to a stop on the roadway to signal the e-scooter rider to stop once again. Due to a malfunctioning brake system, the 15-year-old crashed into the rear of the patrol car, and the impact sent him and his scooter skidding into a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged.
Scooter reached 47 km/h
The 15-year-old was uninjured. A blank-firing pistol and a small bag containing a white substance were found in the boy’s shoulder bag. The e-scooter’s roll test reached 47 km/h. Confirmations of seizure were issued in the presence of his father. Charges will follow.
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